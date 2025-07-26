Jaipur shocker: Man coming from bank, dragged and robbed of Rs 9 lakh in broad daylight | VIDEO Jaswant, a resident of Jodhpur who recently moved to Jaipur, had just collected the large cash amount from the bank when four men, posing as police officers, confronted him.

Jaipur:

In a shocking incident in Jaipur, a man was abducted in broad daylight by four individuals travelling in a car, shortly after he withdrew Rs 9.5 lakh from a bank. The brazen act took place near the SL cut in Durgapura, outside the RBL Bank, around noon on Friday.

According to reports, the victim, Jaswant, a resident of Jodhpur who recently moved to Jaipur, had just collected a large cash amount from the bank when four men, posing as police officers, confronted him. They forcibly took him into their vehicle and drove about two kilometres before throwing him out and fleeing with the money.

Disturbingly, a live video of the abduction has also emerged and is now in possession of the police. The clip shows the man pleading for help from bystanders while being dragged, but not a single person came to his aid.

Initial investigations suggest the assailants were known to the victim and that the incident may be linked to a personal financial dispute. The suspects are reportedly Jaswant's acquaintances, and CCTV footage shows him interacting with them in a seemingly friendly manner before the situation escalated.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the victim has not yet filed a formal complaint with the police. Authorities are now treating the case as suspicious and are investigating the possibility of a fallout over a monetary transaction gone wrong.

Jaipur: CMO, airport receive bomb threat, searches on

Security agencies launched a major search operation at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office and Jaipur International Airport on Saturday after a bomb threat was received via email, officials confirmed.

The threat, sent to the official email ID of Jaipur airport, warned that explosives would go off at both locations within one to two hours. The alarming message triggered an immediate and coordinated response from multiple security agencies.

Anti-bomb squads, police teams, fire brigade units, and civil defence personnel were swiftly deployed at both sites. Additional police forces were also stationed at the state secretariat to enhance security, a senior police official said.

At the Chief Minister’s Office, bomb detection and disposal squads conducted a meticulous room-to-room search, while similar operations were carried out in parallel at the airport. Despite the extensive efforts, no suspicious items were found at either location.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the email and have not ruled out the possibility of a hoax aimed at creating panic.

