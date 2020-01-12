Jaipur double murder: IOCL Manager killed wife, son; killer caught on camera carrying toddler | Watch

Jaipur double muder: IOCL Manager killed wife, son; killer caught on camera carrying toddler | Watch

In a barbaric incident, a 30-year-old woman and her 21-month-old son were brutally murdered at Unique Tower residential apartment in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur. Three days after the brutal incident, police on Friday arrested the victim's husband — a manger with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) — and a contract killer in the case. The CCTV footage shows the killer carrying the toddler and walking out of the apartment.

In an official statement the Police official said that Rohit Tiwari had strained relations with his wife Shweta and he wanted to get rid of her and wanted to start a new family. Tiwari wanted to marry someone else. He allegedly hired contract killer Raj, alias Saurabh Chaudhaury, who happened to be the brother-in-law of his friend, to kill both his wife and son.

The role of one of Chaudhary's relative is also being investigated, police said.

"The conspiracy was hatched on January 3 at a hotel near the Jaipur airport. Rohit paid Rs 20,000 in advance to the killer. Rohit had planned the murder of his wife and son to start a new family as his the relationship with his wife was strained right from their marriage," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

He said the accused had tried to project it as a case of kidnapping and extortion. Rohit had come in contact with his friend Hari Singh while working at a company in Udaipur.

Singh had introduced him to his brother-in-law Saurabh when Tiwari was transferred to Jaipur.

All three had family relations with each other.

On January 7, Saurabh, who gained entry into the house as an acquaintance, attacked Shweta with a heavy object and slit her throat with a knife and then strangled her son and hit him with a heavy object on his head. He then dumped the body of the toddler -- Shriyam-- at a secluded place behind their apartment, located at Unique Tower in Pratap Nagar.

Watch video of killer carrying toddler here:

Jaipur double muder mystery: Chilling details emerge, killer caught on camera carrying toddler | Watch #RohitTiwari #ShwetaTiwari pic.twitter.com/dUbvXIg8gr — Priya jaiswal (@priyajais) January 12, 2020

"The role of Hari Singh will be interrogated and he will be arrested if found involved in the case," Mr Srivastava said.

On Tuesday, Shweta Tiwari's body was found lying in a pool of blood at her apartment. Her son's body was found a day later. Rohit Tiwari had registered a case of murder, kidnapping and extortion at the Pratap Nagar police station.

Saurabh Chaudhary had taken away the woman's mobile phone and later called her husband to demand a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to project it as a kidnapping and extortion case.

Also Read: Sensational double murder rocks Jaipur, IOCL Manager's wife, son found dead