Hyderabad: Nude body of woman found under Kismatpur bridge sparks shock | Video

Hyderabad:

A gruesome discovery was made under the Kismatpur Bridge in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar police jurisdiction when the naked body of a young woman was found wrapped in a sack. The police suspect she was murdered approximately three days before the body was discovered, triggering widespread fear among local residents.

Police investigation underway

Authorities estimate the victim to be between 25 and 30 years old. Due to the absence of clothing on the body, police suspect the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed. The Rajendranagar police acted swiftly, cordoning off the area and collecting evidence. A special clues team is analysing CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify potential suspects.

Call for public assistance

Senior police officials have emphasised the gravity of the case and have formed a dedicated team to thoroughly investigate all possible angles. They have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that might aid the investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examinations.

