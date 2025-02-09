Man stabs grandfather to death, injures mother over property dispute in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a startling incident, an 86-year-old businessman was stabbed to death by his grandson in Hyderabad, the police said. The incident took place in the Panjagutta area of Telangana's capital. The police identified the accused as Keerthi Teja (28) and his slain grandfather as VC Janardhan Rao.

Teja committed the crime on Thursday midnight, following a heated argument over property. During the heat of the movement, the accused also stabbed his mother when she intervened, resulting in her sustaining injuries.

Altercation over property led to stabbing

Providing details of the incident, the police said, "This incident occurred on Thursday midnight. The deceased, 86-year-old businessman VC Janardhan Rao, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by his grandson, Keerthi Teja, aged 28, following an argument over property."

Accused stabs mother

The police further added, "The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene and stop him, resulting in her sustaining injuries." Giving health updates about her, the police said that she was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Teja arrested

The police arrested accused Keerthi Teja and he has been remanded. The police are conducting the interrogation.

(With inputs from ANI)