Hyderabad: Man beheads wife, places head at doorstep of her alleged lover

In a horrific act, a man in Telangana decapitated his wife and placed her severed head at the doorstep of a man she was allegedly having an affair with.

The shocking incident occurred in Sangareddy district on Wednesday night.

According to police, Jurru Sayilu beheaded his wife Amshamma (35) with an axe at their house in Anantasagar village. He then carried the severed head on his two-wheeler to Narayankhed, about five km away, and placed it at the doorstep of a man he suspected of having an affair with her.

Narayankhed police inspector Ravinder Reddy said Sayilu had suspicion that his wife had an extra-marital relationship with another man. He used to frequently fight with her over this.

They had a heated argument on Wednesday night and in a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and attacked her. He separated her head from the body.

Police officer said Sayilu threw the headless body in the bushes near his house and carried the head to Narayanakhed. The accused later went to the police station and surrendered.

