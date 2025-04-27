Honour killing in Maharashtra's Jalgaon: Man shoots daughter dead, injures son-in-law In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, a retired CRPF officer allegedly shot and killed his daughter and seriously injured his son-in-law over anger at their love marriage. The incident took place in Chopda tehsil when the couple, Tripti and Avinash, visited for a relative’s wedding.

Jalgaon:

In a tragic case of honour killing, a father in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, allegedly shot and killed his daughter for marrying against his wishes. The incident occurred in Chopda tehsil, where retired Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kiran Mangle's daughter, Tripti, had married Avinash a year ago. The couple had been residing in Pune since their marriage.​

On the night of April 26, Tripti and Avinash visited Chopda to attend a relative's wedding. Upon learning of their presence, Mangle reportedly arrived at the wedding venue with a firearm. He allegedly opened fire upon seeing his daughter and son-in-law, fatally shooting Tripti and seriously injuring Avinash.​

Eyewitnesses at the scene subdued Mangle and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.​

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of honour-based violence in some parts of India, where individuals, particularly women, face threats for choosing their life partners against familial or societal expectations.