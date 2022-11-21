Honour killing? Woman, whose body was found stuffed in suitcase on Yamuna Expressway, was shot by father

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Honor killing shows patriarch deeprooted in India

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday solved the case of 25-year-old woman murder case in which the body was found in a suitcase on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura.

Police arrested the parents of the girl whose body was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area in Mathura on November 18.

“The parents have been arrested. They killed their daughter as she married a man of her choice. Licensed weapon was used in the murder recovered,” said SP City.

According to media report, police got a breakthrough in the case after receiving an anonymous phone call on Sunday. The father of the girl was questioned when he reached hospital to identify the body. During the grilling, he broke up and admitted the crime, media reports suggested.

Earlier on November 18, victim’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway. The police received information about a red colour bag lying unattended on the service lane adjacent to Yamuna Expressway near the Krishi Anusandhan Kendra.

A police team rushed to the spot immediately. A woman's body wrapped in plastic was found packed in the bag.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim appears to be 21-22 years of age. However, her identity could not be ascertained. The Mathura Police has alerted all stations in the district regarding the recovery of the dead body.

Second shocker for the nation

The shocking case appeared at a time when Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case has shocked the country. Shraddha Walkar, 26, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala in May. However, the murder case came to light last week. The Delhi Police arrested Aftab Poonawala, 28, who allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli. The accused dumped the body parts across the national capital over several days past midnight.

(With ANI input)

