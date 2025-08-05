History-sheeter wanted in 30 cases nabbed after encounter with police near Mall of India in Noida A history-sheeter involved in over 30 criminal cases was injured and arrested following a police encounter near Noida’s Sector 18 on the night of August 4-5. The accused, identified as Harishchandra alias Hariya, attempted to flee a police checkpoint near DLF Mall but was chased into a forested area

Noida:

A habitual offender with a long criminal record was apprehended by the Noida Police after an encounter with two armed men late last night near the DLF Mall of India in Noida's Sector-18. According to police officials, a team from the Sector 20 Police Station was conducting routine checking near the drain behind the shopping mall when two men on a motorcycle approached the area. When signalled to stop, the duo tried to flee, arousing suspicion.

Police chased them as they sped away towards a forested patch near the multi-level parking area in Sector 18, Noida.

Cornered and desperate, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police with the intent to kill. In retaliatory firing carried out in self-defence, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. The second suspect managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. Police teams are conducting a combing operation to locate and arrest him.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Noida Police arrests history-sheeter

The injured accused was identified as Harishchandra alias Hariya, son of Bhrignath, currently residing in Gali No. 06, Pratap Nagar, Delhi. He is originally from village Sarenu, under Gaurabadshahpur police station, Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, and is aged 44 years old.

Police recovered from his possession an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one spent shell of the same bore and a black Pulsar motorcycle with a fake number plate

During interrogation, Harishchandra admitted to being involved in several mobile and chain snatching incidents across Delhi and the NCR region. He revealed that he and his accomplice targeted unsuspecting women and elderly people walking alone, using the motorcycle to move around quickly and escape after flashing firearms to threaten their victims.

Harishchandra’s criminal history is extensive and spans over 30 cases, including:

Armed robbery

Snatching

Possession of illegal firearms

Criminal conspiracy

Assault with intent to kill

The cases have been registered under various IPC sections across multiple police stations in Delhi such as Sarai Rohilla, Rajendra Nagar, Kashmiri Gate, Karol Bagh, Ranjit Nagar, Prasad Nagar, Hari Nagar, Connaught Place, Parliament Street, and Tilak Marg, among others.

Police have stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accomplice. The case highlights the persistent challenge law enforcement faces in tackling repeat offenders involved in street crimes across the capital and its surrounding areas.