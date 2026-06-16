High-speed horror in Delhi: Car rams into people at roadside stall in Keshavpuram, driver held | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A speeding car ploughed into several people standing near a street vendor in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said. A CCTV video of the incident, which took place in the North-West district, has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a white car moving at high speed before veering towards the roadside and crashing into people gathered near a handcart. The impact threw several people off balance, causing panic in the area.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene without offering any assistance to the injured. Delhi Police took cognisance of the incident after the video surfaced and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

According to the police, the driver was identified through technical surveillance and local intelligence. He has since been arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the incident and taking necessary legal action against the accused.

Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dayalpur

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Rashid, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A video purportedly capturing the incident has surfaced online. The footage shows three men arriving at the scene on a motorcycle, with two of them wearing helmets. The assailants are seen getting off the bike, opening fire on Rashid at close range, and fleeing the spot immediately after the attack.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and analysing other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

An FIR has been registered, and investigators are probing multiple angles behind the murder, including the possibility of personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

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