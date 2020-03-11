Image Source : PTI Haryana: Two held with 500 gm of heroin in Sirsa

As part of a special anti-narcotics drive, the Haryana Police arrested two people with 500 gm of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in Sirsa district, police said. A team of the Crime Investigation Agency had got a tip-off in this regard after which they started checking vehicles, a spokesperson of the state police department said here.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused--identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Sona, and Pragat Singh, alias Kaka--brought the seized contraband from Delhi. They intended to supply it in Odhan and Kalanwali in Haryana and adjoining areas of Punjab, the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said after getting the secret input, the CIA team started checking vehicles near Ding Mor in Sirsa. When the police team signalled a car coming from the Fatehabad side to stop for checking, they tried to flee.

"When searched, 500 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered," the spokesperson said.

A case under the NDPS Act has already been registered against Pragat Singh at the Lambi police station in Punjab's Muktsar district, he said.

