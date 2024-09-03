Haryana: Class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead in Faridabad after being chased for 30 km

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Faridabad crime: A class 12 student was allegedly chased by a group of five cow vigilantes in a car and shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad after they allegedly mistook him for a cattle smuggler, police said on Tuesday. The accused chased the victim's car for about 30 km near the Gadhpuri toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.

The police have arrested all five accused, identified as Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh, in connection with the incident.

According to a senior police officer, the accused during the interrogation revealed that on the night of August 23, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in the city. Mistaking Aryan Mishra and his friends, Shanky and Harshit, for the suspected smugglers, the vigilantes followed their car for about 30 km.

The accused told the police that when they asked the victim's car to stop, the driver instead accelerated. In response, they opened fire, leading to the death of Aryan Mishra near the Gadhpuri toll in Palwal, said the police officer.

He further said that all the accused have been sent to judicial custody after being presented in a city court. The illegal weapon and the car used in the crime have also been recovered, he added. Further investigations are underway.

(With PTI inputs)

