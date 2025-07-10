Haryana school principal stabbed to death by two students over disciplinary action, say police The deceased has been identified as the principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bas village. Following the tragic incident, the body was sent to Hisar for post-mortem examination, police said.

Hisar:

In a shocking incident from Haryana's Hisar district, two students allegedly stabbed their school principal to death after reportedly being reprimanded over discipline and grooming issues. The incident took place in Bas village, located in the Narnaund area, and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Yashvardhan, the students were allegedly angered after the principal pulled them up for not cutting their hair and failing to adhere to school discipline. Enraged by the scolding, the students are said to have taken the extreme step, he added.

The deceased has been identified as the principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bas village. Following the tragic incident, the body was sent to Hisar for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and further details are expected as the probe progresses, as per an official.