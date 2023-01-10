Shocking! Miscreants chop off man's hand in Haryana | Know what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Man's hand chopped off in Haryana, miscreants take it away with them

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants chopped off a man's hand and took it away with them in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Monday. Police said that the victim, identified as Jugnu, has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the incident took Kurukshetra Haveli under Sadar Police Station. "Ten to twelve men with their faces covered entered the Kurukshetra Haveli, and attacked the victim Jugnu and chopped off his hand. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear," said DSP Ramdutt Nain.

Officials said that they were going through CCTV footage to identify the accused. "His statement will be recorded and a case will be registered on that basis. CCTV footage will also be scanned," he added.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was sitting outside Kurukshetra Haveli when 10-12 men attacked him with sharp weapons. They chopped off his hand and took it with them while leaving.

An investigation into the incident is currently going on, police said. Police further said that a case will be registered after the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

