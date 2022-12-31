Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: Gym owner shot dead in Preet Vihar, probe underway.

Delhi gym owner death : A gym owner was allegedly shot dead in east Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday (December 30). According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 7:30 in the evening. The deceased was identified as Mahinder. The attackers are yet to be identified.

"According to the initial information, around 7:30 pm a gym owner named Mahinder was shot dead by an unknown person inside his office in Preet Vihar. The probe into the case is underway," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

