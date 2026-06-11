Gym owner shot dead in Haryana's Hansi, police launch probe; chilling footage caught on CCTV

Chandigarh:

A gym owner was shot dead outside his fitness centre by unidentified assailants in the Hansi district of Haryana on Thursday morning, the police said. The deceased was identified as Kapil and the incident happened near Fawwara Chowk.

According to the police, two unidentified assailants arrived on a bike around 5.30 am and fired around 10 rounds from a point blank range within five seconds, killing the victim instantly. Following the incident, the two accused -- who were wearing masks and helmets -- fled from the spot immediately.

The incident happened when Kapil was conducting an exercise session outside his gym. A woman, who was identified as Shikha, was also injured and was taken to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

The police reached the site immediately and the entire area was cordoned off. An investigation has been launched by the police and the case has been transferred to Haryana's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA). Forensic teams have also collected evidence from the spot.

The CCTV footage have also surfaced, showing the two attackers coming on a bike and committing crime before fleeing from the scene. The police are examining the CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify the accused.

Statements of the eyewitnesses are also being recorded. The motive of the crime has not been determined yet, though.

Firing outside Delhi gym

A similar incident was reported outside a gym in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early this morning when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside the fitness centre.

The incident happened around 4 am, with the assailants firing around seven rounds at the gym before fleeing the spot. No one was injured, though.

The police have registered a case and collecting the evidence. The CCTV footage has also surfaced, which officials are examining. The police are trying to find out the motive behind the incident and all angles are being probed.

Notably, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility of the attack through a social media. However, the police have not confirmed this yet and officials are trying to verify the authenticity of the claim.