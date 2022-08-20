Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
Gurugram: Police raid spa centre for prostitution in Sector 51; manager held

Gurugram news: Police identified the arrested spa manager as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. The spa is owned by Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15 in Gurugram. He is yet to be arrested, they said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gurugram Published on: August 20, 2022 7:55 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gurugram: Police raid spa centre for prostitution; manager held.

Highlights

  • Gurugram Police on Friday busted a prostitution racket in Sector 51
  • It was being run in the guise of a spa centre in Gurugram and police also arrested its manager
  • Two women were also detained after the raid at spa centre, said police

Gurugram news: Police on Friday (August 19) busted a prostitution racket which was being run in the guise of a spa centre in Gurugram and arrested its manager.

Two women were also detained after the raid at the spa centre located in a mall in Sector 51, but were let off after questioning, police said.

Police identified the arrested spa manager as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. The spa is owned by Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15 in Gurugram. He is yet to be arrested, they said.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi sent two men as customers, who paid marked notes of Rs 2,000 each to the manager for the "service", after which the place was raided and the accused caught red-handed, police said.

"The accused spa manager confessed that he was running prostitution under the guise of a spa centre by charging Rs 2,000 per customer. We are conducting raids to nab the spa owner," inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer and SHO of Sector 50 police station, said.  

The accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

