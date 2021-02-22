Man shot dead in busy Gurugram colony, video of attack goes viral

Image Source : INDIA TV The video of the sensational murder went viral soon after the crime.

Two unidentified armed assailants killed a man in broad daylight in Gurugram's Firoz Gandhi Colony on Monday. The brazen attack on a busy city street was caught on CCTV and the video soon went viral. However, the police is yet to make any arrest in the case.

The video shows two masked men stopping a black SUV and suddenly opening indiscriminate firing from on the 24-year-old victim who was inside the vehicle.

The attackers fired several bullets from close range apparently making sure that the man, identified as Manish, is killed on the spot. The attackers then left the crime scene on foot.

"We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. The reason behind the murder will only be known after the investigation is complete. The body has been kept in the mortuary for medical examination. The deceased's family does not suspect anyone in the crime. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at New Colony police station," news agency IANS quoted Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), as saying.

According to the police, Manish had no criminal record and used to run a dairy farm in Basai village. Sources said that the SUV was owned by an advocate identified as Babu of Firoz Gandhi Colony. The victim had borrowed the SUV to travel somewhere.

They also said that the advocate was involved in a murder case in Gurgaon village in 2012 which was registered at Sector-5 police station. The probe team is investigating the matter from this angle as well.