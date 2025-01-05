Gurugram: Man, enraged over work-related criticism, stabs 26-year-old colleague to death

Follow us on Image Source : @GURGAONPOLICE/X Accused Arjun Shavtal in Gurugram Police's custody

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a 26-year-old co-worker to death following a dispute over the quality of work, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Arjun Shavtal (22), a native of Assam.

The officials further said that he was arrested and the knife used in the crime was also recovered. The police said that on Saturday evening they received information that a man was stabbed to death at Hello Guest House in Sector 53.

Police, dog squad, forensic expert probe the case

After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Dog squad and forensic experts were also called in for the detailed investigation. A police official said that the victim, Dalip Kumar hailed from Bihar. He was working as a housekeeping staff at the guest house, he added.

Providing additional information, he said that an FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother following which the accused was arrested on Sunday.

Accused accepts crime

During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that he bore a grudge against Kumar because the latter used to constantly berate him about the quality of work and would also threaten and beat him, the officer added.

The accused also told police that enraged by the constant berating, he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to death. The police said that further investigation was underway.

(With inputs from agencies)