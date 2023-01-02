Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gujarat: Woman kills ailing 3-month-old daughter by throwing her off hospital's 3rd floor; arrested

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly flinging her three-month-old daughter from the third floor of the civil hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, resulting in the infant's death, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place in the medical facility in Asarwa area here in the early hours of Sunday, he added.

"Farzanabanu Malek, a resident of Petlad taluka in the state's Anand district, has said she took this extreme step as her child Amrinbanu was ailing since birth and she could not bear to see her in so much pain," said PP Pirojia, Additional Commissioner of Police of 'F' Division. "She had, however, initially tried to mislead by claiming the child had gone missing from the hospital. But the CCTV footage of the civil hospital showed otherwise. The child was admitted there for the past two weeks," he said.

"In the CCTV footage, she can be seen going towards the gallery carrying her daughter and then coming back empty-handed. Amrin's dead body was found by hospital staff on the ground floor. The woman has admitted to her crime," ACP Pirojia said. As per the FIR registered with Shahibaug police station on Sunday, the child fell ill immediately after birth and was operated at SSG Hospital in Vadodara, where she was admitted for 24 days, an official said.

The child's father Asif has told police the doctors at Vadodara had cited consumption of contaminated water as the cause of the ailment, the official said. As per the FIR, the child was taken to a hospital in Nadiad on December 14 after her condition deteriorated and then she was transferred to the civil hospital here as a part of her intestine had protruded from her stomach. After being told by the accused that their daughter had gone missing from the civil hospital, Asif alerted the staff there and called police, as per the FIR.

