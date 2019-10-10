25-year-old engineer robbed of over ₹1.5 lakh in Greater Noida West

Image Source : PTI Miscreants rob engineer in Greater Noida West

A 25-year-old software engineer was allegedly held hostage in his own SUV and was robbed of over ₹1.5 lakh by four unidentified car-borne criminals in Greater Noida West. According to the police, the incident was reported Tuesday night when the robbers intercepted the victim's Tata Safari while he was talking over the phone.

The victim Gaurav Singh, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida West, in his complaint said he had gone to Ghaziabad railway station on Tuesday at 11 pm to drop a relative.

“I was returning home when four car-borne criminals overtook my SUV near Gaur City. Three criminals got off their car and surrounded me. They forced me to open my car’s door,” he said in the complaint.

The assailants roamed around for one hour in the SUV and also allegedly thrashed the victim when he tried to resist them.

One of the criminals took the SUV’s driving seat while the other two held him at knife point.

“The criminals drove around for one hour. On the way, they snatched my purse and ₹5,000. They also took me to an ATM and withdrew ₹1.5 lakh using my two debit cards,” he said.

The suspects later returned to the same spot and fled away in their car, leaving the victim with his Tata Safari.

Commenting on the incident, Manoj Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that the victim had got a phone call and parked his SUV on the roadside and started talking.

“He was on the phone when four criminals arrived there in a car. Three criminals held him in his SUV and robbed him, while the fourth criminal was waiting in another car at the same spot,” he said. The police said the criminals fled with the money, and returned the purse, phone and SUV to the victim.

Pathak said the police have registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code against four criminals.

