Greater Noida shocker: Manipur woman brutally stabs South Korean live-in partner to death.

A sensational crime shocked Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area when a South Korean expat was stabbed to death by his live-in partner, a woman from Manipur. Duck Hee Yuh, a mobile company branch manager, was rushed dead to GIMS Hospital by the accused, Lunjeana Pamai, on January 4 (Sunday). Police swiftly arrested her after she confessed, uncovering a toxic two-year relationship marred by alcohol-fueled abuse. The case exposes dark undercurrents in cross-cultural live-in dynamics.

Discovery of the body: Hospital alert sparks probe

The nightmare began early Sunday when Knowledge Park Police received a memo from GIMS Hospital reporting a foreign national brought in dead. The man, identified as Duck Hee Yuh from South Korea, had resided at ATS Pays Hydeway Society in Sector 150.

Lunjeana Pamai, from Thangal, Bishnupur district in Manipur, had accompanied him to the hospital. During interrogation, the accused woman admitted to stabbing him fatally with a knife. Officers raced to the scene, piecing together the bloody events at their shared apartment. Yuh worked as a branch manager at a prominent mobile firm, a detail emerging from documents and colleagues' statements.

Confession reveals turbulent live-in relationship

The couple had cohabited for two years, but Yuh's frequent drunken rages led to repeated assaults on Pamai. Daily quarrels escalated, boiling over on the fateful day. In a fit of rage, Pamai grabbed a knife and struck, killing Yuh on the spot. Instead of fleeing, she drove his body to the hospital herself- perhaps in shock or seeking help- where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Police hailed her confession as a breakthrough, but motives remain under scrutiny amid claims of prolonged domestic torment.

Swift arrest and ongoing investigation

Knowledge Park Police registered a murder case immediately and took Pamai into custody without resistance. She's undergoing intense questioning to map the full timeline and any prior complaints. Forensic teams combed the apartment for evidence, including the murder weapon and signs of struggle. Authorities notified the South Korean embassy, arranging for Yuh's last rites while extending consular support.

(With inputs from Rahul Thakur)