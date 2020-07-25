UP: 6-year-old abducted in Gonda, accused demand Rs 4-cr ransom

Image Source : INDIA TV 6-year-old abducted in Gonda

A six-year-ol grandson of a wealthy gutka trader, who was kidnapped from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Gonda district, was rescued after a marathon joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) and local police personnel in the wee hours of Saturday. Five persons, including a couple, have been arrested following an encounter between the kidnappers and the STF-Gonda Police team.

“The kidnapped child has been rescued and all five kidnappers arrested. A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been declared for the STF-Gonda Police team, who successfully conducted the operation,” said Awnish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (ACS) (home), UP.

A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted on Friday afternoon. Some persons allegedly carrying identity cards of the health department came to Karnalganj area of the district on the pretext of distributing masks.

According to police, the six-year-old boy was standing at a distance when the accused persons in a car approached him to give hand sanitiser and pulled him inside the vehicle.

After some time, a woman called the boy's family members demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore, they said.

However, as per eyewitnesses, the team which had come to the locality did not have any woman.

Police are now examining the CCTV footage in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said on the complaint lodged by Hari Gupta, father of the six-year-old boy, a case has been registered, and police teams have already launched a search operation to trace the child.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, said if the BJP government cannot protect the children of the state, then it has no right to stay in power.

(With agency inputs)

