Image Source : PTI Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh was snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Saturday, police said. Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcycles snatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when he was going to the jewellery shop owner's house to hand him over

the valuables, they said.

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police Nitasha Gudiya said.

He has lodged a complaint with the Town police station.

Another jewellery staffer had come to Bhagalpur Junction to receive the complainant who had alighted from the Howrah-Jamalpur Express.

As they reached DN Singh Road on a scooter, the accused blocked their way and sprinkled red chilli powder into their eyes before snatching the bag, police added.