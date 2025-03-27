Ghaziabad horror: 17-year-old girl kidnapped and raped by 'friend' in graveyard Ghaziabad horror: According to the police, one of the accused was known to the victim, who called her near a water tank and he and a friend of his forced her to go to graveyard.

Ghaziabad horror: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and taken to a graveyard by two men, where one of them allegedly raped her in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The accused who raped here was know to the minor girl.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in the Niwari area of Modinagar. The police have registered a case against two men, identified as Israel and Ashraf, who have been named as the accused in the complaint. Both suspects are currently absconding.

According to the police, one of the accused lured the girl near a water tank. When she arrived, he and his friend forced her onto a motorcycle and took her to a graveyard. In the graveyard, one of them raped her, while the other kept a watch.

Accused stuffed her mouth with a cloth and beat her

DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said that when the victim screamed for help, the accused stuffed her mouth with a cloth and beat her. "The traumatised minor narrated her ordeal to the parents. They immediately rushed her to Niwari Police Station and lodged a complaint," Tiwari said.

Medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement has been recorded before the magistrate, the DCP added.

(With PTI inputs)

