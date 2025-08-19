13-year-old girl 'kidnapped, forcibly married, raped' in Delhi; four men arrested The 13-year-old girl was rescued from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh nearly a month after she went missing on July 21. The Delhi Police has also arrested four people in connection with the incident.

New Delhi:

A 13-year-old girl who had left her home in Delhi's Bharat Nagar after a fight with her father nearly a month ago was allegedly trafficked to Uttar Pradesh, where she was married off for money and later raped, an official said. According to the police, the girl was rescued from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

The police have arrested four men -- Rajeev (40), a resident of Shamli, Vikas (20) from Hapur, Ashu (55) from Meerut, and Ramanjot Singh (24) from Ghaziabad -- in connection with the incident.

Girl had gone missing on July 21

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, "The girl had gone missing on July 21 after she left her house in northwest Delhi's JJ Colony, Wazirpur, for tuition but did not return. A case of kidnapping was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station and a team formed to trace her."

The victim told police that she left home in distress after an argument with her father and took the metro from Inderlok to New Delhi railway station. From there, she boarded a train to Meerut, where she met a man named Vikas.

Vikas lured her and she was subsequently confined in the house of co-accused Ashu and later, handed over to Rajeev, who intended to "purchase" her, the DCP added. To facilitate the deal, a fake Aadhaar card was prepared by another accused, Ramanjot Singh, projecting her as an adult.

Police said Rajeev forcibly married the girl on July 24 and allegedly subjected her to sexual assault at his Shamli residence.

How was the girl rescued?

"During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to sell the girl for money. The victim's statement corroborated the sequence of events and she has been handed over to her family after counselling," the DCP said.

In between, police said that the girl's family received a missed call from an unknown number. When they called back, a woman claimed her daughter-in-law had dialed it by mistake and quickly disconnected. The number's location was later traced to Shamli, where the girl was rescued from Rajeev's house with the help of local police on August 16.

Delhi Police busts trafficking racket

During the probe, it was found that Ramanjot, who runs a cyber cafe in Ghaziabad, had created a fake Aadhaar card for the victim using an online PDF editing app. Police also seized the forged document along with four mobile phones that were used in the conspiracy.

During the investigation, the victim's details were promptly uploaded on ZIPNET and circulated nationwide through the NCRB, SCRB, CBI and Missing Persons Squad. Public notices were published in leading newspapers and CCTV footage was thoroughly examined, which showed the victim near the Inderlok metro bus stand.

More than 30 mobile phone numbers were analysed, suspicious Instagram accounts checked and multiple raids conducted across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including in Mathura, Rohini, Palwal, Dwarka, Shakurpur and at various railway stations, the DCP said.

All four accused have been booked under sections 143 (kidnapping), 144 (exploitation of a trafficked person), 64 (rape), 337 (forgery), 339 (having possession of forged document), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 6 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify other possible links in the trafficking network, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

