Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP: Gang of auto-lifters busted in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

Highlights 3 auto-lifters namely Siraj, Guddu, and Yamin who commit auto thefts in Delhi-NCR got arrested.

On November 20, the Crime Branch had received information regarding them.

A trap was laid in Delhi, where the 3 were caught.

With the arrest of three notorious auto-lifters, the Crime Branch has busted a gang of notorious auto-lifters and recovered 8 high-end Cars and 2 bikes stolen from the area of Delhi/NCR. The gang used to dispose of the stolen Cars in Bangalore and other parts of southern India.

According to information shared to the Crime Branch on November 20, three auto-lifters namely Siraj, Guddu, and Yamin who commit auto thefts in the Delhi-NCR area would come in a stolen Honda City Car no. UP16V 1030 to receive a commission of a crime.

Acting on this information, a team comprising of SI Pawan Malik, HC Rambir, Constable Mohil Malik, and Constable Sudheer under the supervision of Inspector Vinod Ahlawat and overall supervision of ACP Sanjeev Kumar was constituted.

A trap was laid near the Ambedkar College Bus Stop at Wazirabad Road in Delhi and at about 7:15 PM, all the above three accused persons were apprehended. Just as informed, they were traveling in a stolen Honda City Car No. UP16V 1030 was found stolen from the area of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

They were arrested and 4 more luxury stolen Cars (Honda Accord/Hyundai Creta) were recovered at their instance. During Police Custody, 2 more Cars and 2 high-end bikes which were used for recce were also recovered. Main accused Siraj was taken to Bangalore from where one more stolen Maruti Baleno Car was recovered at his instance.

During police custody, gang leader Siraj disclosed that in the year 2020, he deliberately purchased a total loss Car bearing number DL4CNC 3251(Honda Accord) through OLX and sold this car to a junk dealer so that he could use its number plate and registration papers for committing a crime.

Thereafter, he stole another Honda Accord Car from the area of Punjabi Bagh, tempered its Engine number and Chasis number, and put the number plate of the Car which was earlier purchased by him through OLX.

During the interrogation of the accused persons, it was also found that the kingpin or mastermind of the gang is Gulam Nabi from Sambhal, to whom the accused persons used to supply the stolen Cars and who had not only provided the computer device/tab (used for cloning the keys) and keys of different sizes and other lock-braking tools, also imparted know-how for cloning the keys of the Car.

Accused Siraj along with his associates used to roam in various parts of Delhi in the night to select the vehicles parked on the roadside and unguarded areas. After recceing of the area and the target, Md. Amin used to disable the security system of the car and break the glass of driver side window and after this, Siraj used to prepare the duplicate key of the Car by cloning it with the help of a computer device/tab.

After starting the Car, Umar Daraj used to take it away to their handler Gulam Nabi who used to meet them at different places in Ghaziabad. During the investigation, it was also found that he and his gang members always used a Car having registration no. DL4CNC 3251 while committing a crime in Delhi/NCR which they found lucky.