Ghaziabad: Drishyam-like murder mystery unravels 4 years after crime; woman nabbed for husband's murder

The police recovered body parts from inside the 6-feet deep pit.

Ghaziabad murder case: The Ghaziabad Police had closed a missing case after receiving no leads despite best of efforts. However, four years later fate had some other ideas. The case has uncanny similarity to the thriller movie Drishyam.

Here's how the story goes.

Chandraveer alias Pappu, a resident of Sikrod village in Ghaziabad district, went missing under mysterious circumstances in 2018. Pappu's brother had then filed a missing complaint with the Sihani Gate police. However, the police filed a closer report in the case after days of search yielded no result.

However, the crime branch became active again when the SSP ordered re-investigation of all such cases. The matter unravelled when the police quizzed the 16-year-old daughter of 'missing' man.

According to reports, she told the investigating officers that she doubts that her mother and a neighbour may have something to do with her father's disappearance.

The case became crystal clear when the police interrogated the woman and her neighbour on the basis of the statement of the girl.

What happened

Pappu's wife Savita told the police that she and her neighbour Arun alias Anil Kumar were in a relationship. Pappu had even caught them in a compromising situation following which they decided to kill him.

On September 28, 2018, a drunk Pappu was sleeping in his house. Soon, Arun entered the house and shot him in the head. Arun then took Pappu's body to his house with the help of Savita and dumped it inside a pit that he had prepared in advance. He then cemented the pit to cover all clues of murder.

The Ghaziabad police on Monday recovered body parts of from inside the 6-feet deep pit and arrested Savita and her lover Arun. A case has been resgistered against them and under further investigations are on.