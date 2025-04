Ghaziabad: 40-year-old woman found dead in locked room Ghaziabad crime: ACP Gautam said that Krishna Devi was last seen alive around 11:00 am on April 22 (Tuesday) by the locals. Her mobile phone was not found at the scene.

Ghaziabad:

A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a locked room of a house in a village situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Friday (April 25). Acting on a tip-off from neighbours who reported a foul smell emanating from a house in Elaichipur village, police arrived at the spot, broke open the lock on the main gate and discovered the body on the first floor, they said.

"The body was found wrapped in a blanket, and a strong odour was emanating from the room," said ACP Loni, Siddhartha Gautam.

Preliminary investigation identified the deceased as Krishna Devi. She had been living in a rented house with a man named Imran for the past two and a half years. Earlier, she lived with her three children in the Harsh Vihar area of Delhi following the death of her first husband, police said. According to police, she had remarried and moved in with Imran, distancing herself from her family.

ACP Gautam said that Krishna Devi was last seen alive around 11:00 am on April 22 (Tuesday) by the locals. Her mobile phone was not found at the scene. The house is reportedly owned by Barkat Shah, a resident of Delhi. Police have informed her family and the three children living in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Imran and his uncle, who were staying in the house, are currently absconding, police added. Devi's body has been sent for post-mortem.

"We are investigating the case from all possible angles," ACP Gautam said.

Officials also recovered a letter dated October 14, 2022, from Devi's belongings, addressing the Station House Officer (SHO) of Harsh Vihar police station and alleging that she was being harassed by her elder son.

