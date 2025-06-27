Gangwar in Delhi? Gangster Manjit Mahal's relative shot dead in front of daughter in Bawana The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal, raising suspicion from cops that the murder may be a fall out of rivalry between two gangs.

New Delhi:

Panic spread in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday morning after a 43-year-old man was shot while he was out on a morning walk with his daughter, who also suffered head injuries in the attack, which the police suspect to be linked to inter-gang rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, aged 43. According to reports, Deepak was out for with his daughter when two unidentified bike-borne assailants.

What eyewitnesses said

Eyewitnesses say that Deepak and his daughter were on their regular morning walk when two assailants on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire on them. Deepak was hit by multiple bullets and died on the spot. His daughter also sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that she is out of danger.

Probe launched

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They have begun an investigation into the case. A senior police official confirmed that Deepak was shot by unidentified attackers and that his daughter was injured in the firing.

Gang war suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may be linked to gang rivalry. Deepak was reportedly the nephew of notorious gangster Manjeet Mahal. Police suspect that the murder was carried out by members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. According to sources, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle specifically to target Deepak.

Deepak sustained seven to eight visible wounds, but the exact number of bullets fired will only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Police are now scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals as part of their probe. A case of murder has been registered, and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the attackers.