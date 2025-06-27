Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's mother shot dead in Punjab's Batala, Bambiha gang claims responsibility | VIDEO Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria: In Punjab's Gurdaspur, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's mother, Harjit Kaur, was shot dead. She was travelling in a car with Karanvir Singh at the time of the attack.

Batala:

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's mother Harjit Kaur was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on a busy road in Punjab's Batala city on Thursday night. Kaur suffered critical injuries in the shootout and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed.

Her driver named Karanvir Singh was also killed in the shooting, for which the notorious Devendra Bambiha has claimed responsibility in a post on Instagram.

Bhagwanpuria's mother was a public figure and also served as a village sarpanch previously.

The shooting occurred outside a bakery on Kadian Road, where three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on a car. The attackers fled the scene immediately, according to Batala police.

Police received information about the incident around 10.45 pm. "We got a call about the gunfire late in the evening and rushed to the spot," said DSP Parmveer Singh.

Originally from Bhagwanpur village and residing in Urban Estate, Kaur was referred to a hospital in Amritsar due to the severity of her injuries. She later succumbed to her wounds during treatment, sources confirmed.

Dr Sukharaj Singh of the civil hospital stated that Karanvir Singh, a resident of Bhikhowal village, died as a result of bullet injuries.

Senior police officials visited the crime scene, and an investigation has been launched. Checkpoints have been set up in the area in an effort to trace the suspects. Police said the motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Kaur had been active in public life and had previously served as a member of the village panchayat in Bhagwanpur. She had also faced allegations of attempting to influence voters during elections.

Over the years, Kaur had approached the courts several times seeking enhanced security for her son while he was in custody. In 2022, she had demanded a bulletproof jacket for him while in jail.

Earlier this year, in March, Bhagwanpuria was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Bathinda Central Jail and transferred to Silchar Jail in Assam. He is known for his involvement in organised crime, including drug trafficking, extortion and murder