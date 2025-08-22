Gang impersonating CBI officials rob Rs 2.3 crore from Ghaziabad businessman; 2 nabbed Following the complaint, police examined CCTV footage and traced the two cars involved in the incident. Investigations revealed that the vehicles had been rented by an NGO located near Saket Metro Station.

New Delhi:

The Delhi police has nabbed two persons for looting around Rs 2.3 crore from a businessman’s office in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar by allegedly impersonating CBI officers, PTI reported citing the officials. According to the complaint, Manpreet, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad who is involved in finance, property dealing and construction, had stored around Rs 2.5 crore in cash at a building in Vivek Vihar.

On August 19, he asked a friend, Ravi Shankar, to collect Rs 1.10 crore from the location and bring it to his home.

“As soon as Shankar stepped out with the cash, four people, including a woman, intercepted him using two cars and claimed to be CBI officers. They beat him up and took the bag,” the news agency quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, as saying.

Victims abducted and threatened not to report crime

The attackers then allegedly forced Shankar to take them inside the building, where they assaulted Manpreet’s employee, Deepak Maheshwari, and stole the rest of the cash.

Both Shankar and Maheshwari were taken away in the gang’s vehicles and later abandoned separately after being threatened not to report the incident, the DCP added.

NGO secretary, accomplice arrested

Following the complaint, police examined CCTV footage and traced the two cars involved in the incident. Investigations revealed that the vehicles had been rented by an NGO located near Saket Metro Station.

Two suspects– Papori Baruah (31), secretary of the NGO and a native of Assam and Deepak (32), a resident of Tughlakabad– have been arrested.

“Cash amounting to Rs 1.08 crore has been recovered from their possession,” the officer said, adding that efforts are ongoing to catch the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen money.

A case has been registered under relevant sections for robbery and criminal conspiracy and further investigation is underway.