Gang behind 1 kg gold heist in Karol Bagh arrested; used fake Police-Income Tax team to pull off raid

Delhi Police has arrested five members of a gang that looted over 1 kilogram of gold from a Karol Bagh jewellery workshop by posing as police and Income Tax officials. The incident happened on 27 November 2025 when the men entered a jewellery workshop. One posed as a police officer while the remaining four impersonated Income Tax officials.

They conducted a fake search, confiscated employees’ mobile phones, removed the CCTV DVR, and stole 1 kilogram and 1 gram of gold before fleeing the scene. An FIR was later filed at Prasad Nagar police station.

Intensive police investigation

Delhi Police examined over 250 CCTV footage and launched a high-speed interstate operation across Delhi and Haryana.

Three suspect vehicles, a Brezza, an Urban Cruiser, and a Swift Dzire were identified, triggering raids in multiple cities including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hansi, Jhajjar, Jind, and Hisar. The first breakthrough came with the arrest of Sandeep in Bahadurgarh. His disclosures led to the capture of Rakesh, Shaminder Pal, Lovepreet, and Parvinder.

Recovery of stolen Items

Police recovered 435.03 grams of gold, Rs 3.97 lakh in cash, and the three vehicles used in the heist. Additionally, fake Delhi Police ID card holders and lanyards were seized. About 428 grams of the stolen gold had already been sold, and a portion of the proceeds has been recovered.

Bollywood inspiration behind the crime

During interrogation, the gang revealed that their plan was inspired by the Bollywood film Special 26. Sandeep, who claimed to be an OSD in the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Public Relations Department, organized the team, while Parvinder gathered intelligence on local gold trading. The gang then executed a meticulously planned raid posing as Income Tax and police officers.

Arrested gang members

Parvinder (42) – Government employee, alleged mastermind

Sandeep (30) – Organizer, claimed OSD

Lovepreet Singh @ Kaka (30) – Fake Income Tax officer

Shaminder Pal Singh @ Sinni (43) – Fake police sub-inspector

Rakesh Sharma (41) – Property dealer, supplied fake IDs and lanyards

Police are now working to recover the remaining stolen gold and track any other gang members at large. Officials also warned that the gang had been planning additional high-value raids across the Delhi-NCR region.