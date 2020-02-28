Former UP DSP awarded five years in prison for rape-murder inside police station

Representative image

Two former cops of the Uttar Pradesh Police were on Friday awarded punishments in a case related to the rape and murder of a victim. The Special Judge in Lucknow sentenced Ateeq Ahmed, then Constable, to undergo life imprisonment with a fine of rupees one lakh, while the then DSP, Inayatullah Khan, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case at the behest of the Uttar Pradesh government in December 2011, in the wake of rape and murder of the victim in the police station premises.

The apex investigation agency filed its charge sheet on March 30, 2013, against four persons, the other two also being constables with the UP Police.

The two other cops have been acquitted by the court.