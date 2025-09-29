MP shocker: Father shoots 17-year-old daughter dead, dumps body in river in suspected honour killing A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Morena was allegedly killed by her father in a suspected honour killing. Police said the man shot her and dumped the body in the Kwari River, which was later recovered by SDRF. The case has sparked outrage in the region as an investigation is underway.

Morena:

In a horrifying incident from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly shot dead his 17-year-old daughter and threw her body into a river. Police officials on Sunday revealed details of the crime which, according to them, prima facie appears to be a case of honour killing. Morena Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Darshan Shukla said that five days after the murder, the victim's body was recovered from the Kwari River near Galetha village on Sunday. The accused, identified as Bharat alias Bantu Sikarwar, was taken into custody on Saturday after a neighbour reported that his elder daughter had gone missing. The caller also informed police that he had heard gunshots and screams from the accused's house four days earlier.

Father claimed death was due to ceiling fan collapse

The incident took place on the night of September 23-24 at the family's home in the Ambah Bypass area of Morena city. The victim, Divya, was a Class 12 student. Police said Sikarwar was upset after learning that his daughter was in love with a boy from another caste. He initially gave evasive replies about Divya's whereabouts, but during questioning, he claimed she had died after a ceiling fan fell on her, police said.

Body thrown in river near ancestral village

According to police, the accused later admitted that around four hours after the murder, he took the girl's body to his ancestral village Galetha and dumped it in the Kwari River allegedly because "she was unmarried." However, villagers strongly suspect this was an honour killing. Meanwhile,the Police launched a search operation with the help of SDRF on Saturday but darkness forced them to halt. The operation resumed on Sunday morning, and around 10 am the girl's body was retrieved. It had been tightly wrapped, tied with stones and thrown into the river. The body was sent for postmortem at the district hospital and further investigation is underway, as per police officials.

