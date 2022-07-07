Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: Woman, 3 lawyers arrested for filing fake rape case in Agra

Fake rape case in UP: In an attempt to extort money from a man, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra registered a fake rape case against him. The woman and three lawyers were arrested in the case on Thursday. According to Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar, the case was registered on June 26. "A woman and three lawyers were arrested for extorting money after registering a fake rape case in Agra. The case was registered on June 26. During the investigation, we found evidence that showed it's not a rape case but a case of extortion," the police official said.

Lawyers from both sides (victim and accused) were found involved in extorting money (from the accused). "A case of registering a fake case and extortion was registered and the woman complainant and three lawyers were arrested along with cash of Rs 3.75 lakh," Agra Superintendent of Police said.

During interrogation, the names of two other lawyers, including a woman lawyer, also surfaced as co-accused.

