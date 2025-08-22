Elvish Yadav house firing: One accused arrested after encounter with Faridabad Police Elvish Yadav house firing: One accused arrested after encounter with Faridabad Police

New Delhi:

The Faridabad Police's Crime Branch has arrested one person in connection with the firing at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram last week. The arrest came after an encounter between the accused and the coops during which the former suffered injuries in his leg.

The accused has been identified as Inshat, also known as Ishu Gandhi. Shots were fired outside Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram on August 7 early morning.

Firing on Elvish Yadav's house

Police said three assailants on motorcycles opened fire, discharging around 25 to 30 rounds at Yadav’s residence before escaping. No injuries were reported in the incident. The 27-year-old resides on the building’s second floor but was not at home during the attack. However, his family members and the caretaker were inside the residence at the time.

Gangster claims responsibility

The Bhau Gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was carried out by Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, and described it as a mere ‘warning’ for Yadav.

Elvish Yadav’s journey and controversies

Yadav, a popular YouTuber, rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, he has frequently found himself in controversies over his remarks. In March last year, the 27-year-old was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly consuming snake venom as a recreational drug during a rave party attended by some foreigners.

The complaint against Yadav was filed by Gaurav Gupta.

The case was later taken up by the Allahabad High Court, where Yadav’s counsel argued that no snakes, narcotic substances, or psychotropic drugs were recovered from him. The counsel also stated that Yadav had no association with the accused or co-accused in the matter.

Subsequently, the case reached the Supreme Court, which on August 6 stayed the trial court proceedings against Yadav. A two-judge bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi also issued notices to Gupta and the Uttar Pradesh government regarding Yadav’s petition.