Delhi woman strangled to death by friend, body parts thrown inside canal in Chhawla area | Video Delhi crime: Police investigation revealed that the girl had been missing since March 12 (Wednesday), and it was on the same day that Asif, an acquaintance of hers, murdered her.

Delhi crime: The body of a young woman was found inside a canal in Delhi's Chhawla area today (March 20). Delhi Police arrested a man named Asif, who is the prime suspect in the murder case.

The deceased woman has been identified as Komal, a resident of Sundar Nagri in the Seemapuri police station area. The young woman was strangled to death, and her body was tied to a stone and thrown into the Chhawla canal.

Further investigation showed that Asif, a taxi driver, had known Komal for a long time. On March 12, he picked her up from Seemapuri in his vehicle, and a dispute occurred between them. Following the argument, Asif strangled Komal to death and disposed of her body in the canal.

On March 17 (Monday), the body began to float due to bloating, which alerted the police. Afterwards, the Dwarka district police registered a murder case at the Chhawla police station, while a kidnapping case had already been filed at the Seemapuri police station.

The police have arrested Asif, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Authorities are verifying if anyone else was involved in the crime along with Asif. More details are awaited in this regard.