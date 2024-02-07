Delhi: Woman from Darjeeling raped, tortured by friend for week in Neb Sarai

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested by the police

A woman hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling was allegedly raped in Delhi for a week by her friend, said the police officials on Tuesday. The police said her friend assaulted her and in one incident he tortured her by "pouring hot dal".

A case against the accused, identified as Paras (28), was registered for rape, sodomy, and causing hurt. The police police official said they arrested the accused on February 2.

"The victim had been staying with Paras for around a month in a rented accommodation in Raju Park in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area," the officials said.

According to the police, on January 30, the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call informing that a woman was being beaten by her husband. A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and rushed her to AIIMS.

The woman had around 20 injury marks on her body when she was hospitalised. She was recently discharged, they added.

"When police enquired about the matter, the victim stated that she hailed from Darjeeling and came in contact with the accused over the phone," a senior police officer said.

She befriended Paras and was in touch with him for the last 3-4 months, the officer said.

The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had got a job of a house maid, the officer said.

As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job.

On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the officer added.

However, as the days passed, the accused allegedly started beating her up and even sexually assaulted her for a week, the officer said quoting the victim.

At one instance, Paras even allegedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" due to which she suffered burn injuries, the officer added.

Paras hails from Uttarakhand and worked as a cook at an eatery here, the police said. Further probe in the matter is underway, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

