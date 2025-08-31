Delhi wine shop salesman stabbed multiple times, police hunt for attackers Delhi crime: Preliminary investigation revealed that the entire attack was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the shop. The footage shows four men armed with knives and hockey sticks storming into the shop and indiscriminately attacking Singh.

New Delhi:

Tension gripped Bharat Nagar in North Delhi on Sunday (August 31) after four unidentified assailants attacked a government wine shop salesman with knives and hockey sticks, leaving him critically injured. Police said a case of attempt to murder has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers.

Victim identified, rushed to hospital

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm at the government liquor shop located in C-8, Nimri Colony Complex. The victim, Gyanpal Singh (52), sustained multiple stab wounds in the attack. He was immediately rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors are providing treatment. “He is still unfit to give a detailed statement,” an investigating officer said.

Attack captured on CCTV

Preliminary investigation revealed that the entire attack was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the shop. The footage shows four men armed with knives and hockey sticks storming into the shop and indiscriminately attacking Singh.

A crime team and forensic experts later inspected the spot, while statements of the shop manager and other witnesses were recorded. The CCTV recordings have been secured for closer analysis.

Probe points to old enmity

According to senior police officials, old enmity is suspected to be the primary motive behind the brutal assault. “We are verifying this angle while simultaneously identifying the assailants through technical surveillance and manual intelligence,” the officer noted.

Police have formed multiple teams to track down the attackers, who fled immediately after carrying out the assault. Authorities also said efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the stabbing, in order to strengthen the investigation.

Case registered, hunt on

A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Investigators are pursuing all possible leads, with search operations underway in nearby localities and surrounding areas. Police assured that the culprits would be brought to justice soon.