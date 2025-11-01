Delhi: Two Himanshu Bhau gang members nabbed for shooting at rival in Najafgarh According to the Delhi Police, Rohit Lamba had a gang rivalry with another criminal Deepak, who is currently lodged at a jail in Haryana's Jhajjar. An argument had broken out between them inside the jail, following which the rivalry between them began.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged shooters of the abroad-based Himanshu Bhau gang for their involvement in a shooting incident in national capital's Najafgarh, said officials. The two shooters have been identified as 27-year-old Manish alias Moni and 22-year-old Himanshu.

While Manish is a resident of Dichaun Kalan, Himanshu hails from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, officials said. Manish and Himanshu acted on the instructions of gangsters Himanshu Bhau, Naveen Bali and another unknown criminal, firing shots at history-sheeter Rohit Lamba on October 28 and injuring him.

The two told police officials that they contacted Bhau using some social media apps. Manish has studied up to class 12 and works as an AC mechanic and Himanshu is pursuing a computer course in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said.

Why was Lamba shot?

According to the Delhi Police, Lamba had a gang rivalry with another criminal Deepak, who is currently lodged at a jail in Haryana's Jhajjar. An argument had broken out between them inside the jail, following which the rivalry between them began.

After getting released from the jail, Deepak conspired with Bhau to eliminate Lamba. The incident took place on October 28, when Lamba was smoking with a friend in Delhi's Najafgarh. According to him, three to four men came on a SUV and fired multiple shots at them.

The entire incident was caught CCTV.

Two more suspects arrested

On October 30, the police also arrested two suspects, who were heading towards Uttarakhand's Mussoorie and seized their mobile phones. As per the police, Deepak had asked Himanshu and Manish to rent an SUV to use for the incident.

He also provided them with a picture of Lamba promised them a monetary reward after the task was completed. Following the incident, the two accused fled to Bahadurgarh, taking the Baprola-Mundka route and later went to Mussoorie.