Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Teenage boy kills father for beating up his mother in Rohini, arrested

Delhi: Teenage boy kills father for beating up his mother in Rohini, arrested

Delhi crime news: The officer said that the initial investigation revealed that the deceased used to beat his wife and children on trivial issues under the influence of alcohol.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 20:11 IST
Delhi Teenage boy kills father, delhi 16 year old boy killed father for beating up his mother, Rohin
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Teenage boy kills father for beating up his mother in Rohini, arrested.

Delhi news: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended in the national capital today (August 25) for allegedly killing his father in a fit of rage, police said. Police said the boy allegedly smashed a plastic pipe on his father's head when the man was beating his wife in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in his death.

"On Sunday, a call was received at 10:58 am regarding the murder of a person at the Aman Vigar police station," a senior police officer said. The man's body has been preserved in the hospital for postmortem, police said.

"On Sunday, the deceased picked up a quarrel with his wife and was thrashing her, when his son intervened and hit his father's head with a plastic pipe which resulted in his death," said the officer.

Police said that an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at the Aman Vihar police station.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Delhi: 10-year-old boy spotted with pistol at school, police probe on
 
ALSO READ: Delhi: Miscreants open fire at jewellery store in Mukherjee Nagar, demand Rs 1 crore ransom
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement