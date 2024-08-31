Delhi: 6-day-old girl's body found in bag in Shahdara, mother arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the body of a six-day-old girl was found in a bag on the roof of a house in the Shahdara area of the national capital. The toddler's mother, identified as Shivani, 28, was arrested by police after she confessed to authorities that she threw the child on the roof.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 5:30 am, saying that a 6-year-old baby girl was missing. Officers and staff immediately reached the spot and questioned Shivani, the mother of the child, who said she was discharged from the hospital on the previous night and had come to her parents' house. She went to sleep after feeding her baby ay 2-2:30 am, and woke up to see her child missing.

A team was constituted to check the CCTVs of the neighbourhood and check all nearby houses and areas. During the search operation, Shivani said she needed to go to the hospital to get the stitches removed, which struck the police as odd. Nevertheless, they allowed her to go in consideration of her medical situation.

During the search, a bag was located on the roof of the neighbouring house, and the child was found in it. The toddler was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. Since the behaviour of the mother was deemed suspicious, police station staff were sent to the hospital, bus/metro stations and the couple's residence in Shahdara. After being found and questioned, the lady broke down and admitted to the act.

Shivani confessed that it was her fourth girl child, two of whom had already passed away, and was facing a lot of social stigma. Overcome by these thoughts, she smothered the child while feeding her and then threw it on the adjacent roof. She could not sleep after the act, and did not know what to tell her family members. So she told them that the child was missing.

A police official said the postmortem of the baby would be conducted on Saturday to ascertain the cause of death as well as verify her mother's version.

In a separate incident, the central district team of Delhi Police on Friday rescued a minor girl from five kidnappers, who were arrested. The child was arrested because her paternal uncle was under the debt of her maternal uncle and the main accused was identified as Krishan.

During interrogation, the accused Krishan disclosed that he and his wife Shahida and three other friends namely Pintu, Sushil and Sunita planned and conspired to kidnap the minor girl. The police analysed the call details of all suspects/accused persons, and it was found that the minor girl was being transported to Nepal through Sitamarhi.

(with ANI inputs)

