Delhi SHOCKER: Shop-owner stabs man to death for not purchasing grocery from him, two held

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was fatally attacked with an iron rod and stabbed with a scissor allegedly by a grocery shop-owner and his sons for not purchasing from their store in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur. According to police, the incident took place on June 30. The deceased was identified as Vikram Kumar. Police said accused Lokesh Gupta and his two sons -- Priyansh and Harsh -- were arrested and booked for murder.

"Gupta runs a grocery shop. Vikram's family was his old regular customer. Around a month ago, the family stopped buying food items from Gupta's shop due to some issues between them. This enraged them. A fight broke out between them on Sunday around 10 pm," a senior police officer said. The officer further said that during the fight, Gupta and his sons hit Vikarm on his head with an iron rod and stabbed him in the neck, due to which died.

Bike-borne assailants open fire at car

In another incident in Delhi, two bike-borne men fired at a car in Dwarka's Dabri area. The fire shot was aimed at a person but the bullets hit the car stranded nearby, the police added. The police said that information about the incident was received at Dabri Police Station at around 6:42 PM on June 29. According to the police, old enmity had been there between the alleged accused and the person they targeted. The three have previous cases registered on them, police added.

FIR registered

The police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, adding that a case has been registered under appropriate sections and the investigation for the assailants is on, the police said. Earlier on June 19, one person was shot dead inside a food outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Upon receiving the information of the firing incident, a team of police and forensics were rushed to the spot. The investigation in this case is still going on.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Man asks for extra momo chutney, vendor stabs him in face brutally ‘with intent to murder’