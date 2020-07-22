Mother saves 4-year-old girl from clutches of kidnappers

Mother of a 4-year-old girl foiled a kidnapping attempt in Delhi's Shakurpur area. As per the police investigation, it was a girl's uncle who conspired to kidnap her. He planned to ask Rs 35 lakh in ransom.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed near the entrance. The camera shows how the brave-hearted mother rescues her child from the clutches of the kidnappers and foiled their attempt.

On Tuesday afternoon, two unidentified bike-borne persons parked the vehicle in front of Sunita's (name changed) home. They rang bell and asked for some water. Sunita's four-year-old daughter followed her till the gate, where the kidnappers were waiting for the right moment.

Later, they asked for more water. Sunita went inside the house again, leaving her child at the gate. The kidnappers grabbed Sunita's daughter and tried to take her towards their bike. Before they could flee, Sunita came running as she saw her daughter's shouts.

Seeing her fighting hard for her daughter, kidnappers rode away leaving behind the girl. Later, Sunita informed the police and narrated the whole incident.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the girl's uncle was the mastermind and one of his friends joined him in this plan. The bike which was used for the crime originally belonged to that friend. They included two other people.

Delhi Police has arrested the girl's uncle and his friend but the other two kidnappers are still at large. The investigation is still underway.

