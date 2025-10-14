Delhi's South Asian University student alleges sexual assault; FIR registered, probe underway A female student at South Asian University in Delhi has allegedly been sexually assaulted. Police have registered an FIR, while the victim has not yet given a formal statement.

New Delhi:

A female student at South Asian University in Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus. The incident has reportedly triggered widespread student protests. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 3 PM on October 13 at the Maidan Garhi police station, alerting them to the alleged assault.

The call was made by someone known to the student, and a police team then reached the university premises. “Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the girl's version,” said. Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South)

Student levels allegations

In her complaint to the police, the student stated that there were four men. They tore her clothes, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to gang rape her. Based on her statement, the police initially registered a case under sections related to molestation. Construction work was underway at the university where the attempted crime occurred, she said.

The police have also added charges of attempted gang rape. According to police sources, CCTV cameras are installed at almost every location in the university. Based on the student's statement, CCTV footage from all locations are being examined.

Protests and chaos

Following the news, a chaotic scene unfolded at SAU, with large numbers of students gathering in hallways and staging a protest. Visuals from the university showed students sitting on the floor, closely packed, while university officials attempted to address their concerns.

University responds

In an official statement, SAU administration said, “The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.”