Delhi: Two stabbed in road rage incident, crime caught of cam

The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with the killing of two persons in the Paschim Vihar area of the city. According to police, the arrested men killed the two others over an incident of a road rage.

The incident took place on Monday night. Police recovered the bodies on Tuesday morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) and Ghanshyam (20). While Rohit is a native of Shiv Ram Park in west Delhi, Ghanshyam is a resident of Bihar's Begusarai.

Police said that a call was received in the morning that two men are lying in an unconscious state near Udyog Vihar metro station.

A police team was sent to the spot and the two were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police later scanned the CCTV footage of the vicinity and nabbed two men in connection with the killings. Police claimed to recovered a sharp weapon from the spot.