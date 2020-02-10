Monday, February 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Delhi Police registers FIR against Jamia's anti-CAA protestors for assaulting public servants

Delhi Police registers FIR against Jamia's anti-CAA protestors for assaulting public servants

The police on Monday evening filed an FIR against unknown people on charges of assaulting a public servant and damaging public property, hours after anti-CAA protestors claimed that they had been lathicharged by the stationed cops

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2020 22:18 IST
Protestors on Monday took out a march against the new

Protestors on Monday took out a march against the new citizenship law from Jamia Nagar

The police on Monday evening filed an FIR against unknown people on charges of assaulting a public servant and damaging public property, hours after protestors marching towards Parliament House to demonstrate against the citizenship law claimed that they had been lathicharged by the stationed cops.

The police had denied protestors' claims, saying that they had just brandished batons to scare the protestors away since they didn't have the permission to carry out the protest march.

Despite police's claims to the contrary, unconfirmed accounts on social media claim that as many as 40 protestors were injured in the police action. The injured were rushed to the nearby Holy Family Hospital and the Ansari Medical Centre, as per several Twitter handles.

Another social media account said that even though the police had used 'mild' force, it was done to push back the protestors. Several women protestors were also allegedly manhandled by the police, as per images shared on the social media platform.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was spotted at the protest venue ahead of the march, as per a video shared on Twitter.

According to a media report, at least ten women protestors have accused the cops of hitting them on the private parts using boots. A woman protestor has accused a cop of tearing her burqa and then bashing her repeatedly if news reports are to be believed to be true.

(Reported by Atul Bhatia)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News