Delhi cops recover 16 lakh cash, several weapons from criminal

Delhi police personnel nabbed a criminal on Wednesday from the Kotla Mubarakpur area of south Delhi. The police recovered about 16 lakh cash and several weapons from his office.

Deployed in night curfew duty near South Ex-1 bus stand, cops apprehended a person identified as Abhijeet Singh Nahar, while he was trying to escape from their eyes.

During his brief frisk, the police found one Pistol along with 4 live rounds in the magazines in his jeans' pocket.

After informing the Kotla Mubarakpur DO, ASI Ashok reached the spot and started the investigation.

The 52-year-old accused is a drug addict and works as a property dealer.

In the course of the investigation, Abhijeet's office in Delhi's South Extension-1 was raided during which a weapon with a gun-carrying case was found that contained high pressurised gas tubes and gun pellets. Besides, cash worth Rs 16 lakh was also recovered from his office's almirah.

The items recovered, were taken into police possession through a seizure memo and other antecedents of Abhijeet are being verified from other police stations and investigation is still going on to trace out the origin of weapons.

A case has been registered under Arms Act after the arrest of the accused.

