Delhi Police constables bitten, hit with bricks by family of wanted criminal during arrest bid | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police team trying to arrest a wanted criminal were faced with unprecedented consequences after they were attacked by a mob in south Delhi's Fatherpur Beri area. The dramatic incident, caught on camera, left multiple constables hospitalised after being thrashed with bricks, sticks and even bites from the family members of the criminal they had gone to arrest on Tuesday.

According to officials, a police team had gone to Chandan Hola village to arrest a man identified as Azam. A non-bailable warrant had already been issued against him.

When the officers tried to take him into custody, Azam allegedly resisted and, along with some of his relatives, launched a violent assault on the police party. Multiple personnel sustained injuries during the clash and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Attack caught on video

Videos of the incident show several men clashing with the police team on a village road. In one of the clips, an attacker can be seen breaking away from the scuffle and running away as officers try to restrain him.

According to the FIR, some from the mob even bit a few police personnel during the scuffle.

Azam managed to escape in the midst of the attack while his family members also scrambled into narrow lanes of the villages after the asssault.

Case registered against accused

Based on the statements of the injured policemen, police have registered a case against Azam and others involved in the assault. A search operation has been launched to track down the accused men.

The case has been filed under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant), section 132 (assault on a public servant), section 121(1) (causing hurt to deter a public servant), section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and, Section 3(5) (common intention liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

