Delhi Police busts interstate Irani Gang of cheaters, two accused arrested

Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV Delhi Police busts Irani Gang cheaters.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate Irani Gang, accused of cheating people posing as police officers. Officers at the DBG Road police station have arrested recovered Rs 40,000 cash, two motorcycles used in crime incidents. Cops deployed at the PP Shidipura, Police Station have also arrested two accused — Masoom Ali, 37 resident of Lohiya Ward, Pipariya, Hoshangabad, MP and Akbar Ali aka Kabir, 26 resident of H.No. 103, Gali No. 6, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

According to a complainant, he reported that on December 9, 2020, he was carrying a bag containing Rs 4 lakh Lakhs from Karol Bagh to Lawrence Road Delhi. At about 2:45 PM, when he reached at Ajmal Khan Road near Tibbiya College, 2 persons came on a motorcycle and posed themselves as police officers.

They asked him to get his bag checked on the pretext to verify whether he was carrying illegal firearms as these types of smuggling are being done in the area. One of the accused persons started checking his bag and his associate diverted the mind of the complainant in conversation. After some time, the accused persons returned back his bag and escaped.

The complainant doubted and checked his bag and found that Rs. 2,50,000 was missing from the bag. Subsequently, a case with FIR No. 295/20 u/s 420/34 IPC was registered at PS DBG Road and investigation was taken up.

Police Investigation

In view of the frequent incidents of cheating with similar modus operandi and to have a check over such incidents, a dedicated team led by Inspector Madhukar Rakesh, SHO DBG Road comprising of SI Sandeep Godara, ASI Adesh and Vinod, Constables Atul, Parveen, Manish and Shankar under the supervision of OP Lekhwal, ACP Paharganj was formed and assigned different tasks to nab the accused.

They geared up their resources, developed human intelligence and analyzed CCTV footage of the area. Finally, after putting continuous and professional efforts, secret information was developed by constables Atul and Parveen and on the basis of that, on December 11, the two accused persons identified as Masoom Ali and Akbar Ali (Interstate members of Irani gang) were apprehended. Cash worth Rs 40,000 and two bikes used in crime were recovered from them.

Interrogation and Modus Operandi

The accused persons are habitual offenders and used to commit cheating using motorcycles by impersonating themselves to be police officials/Crime Branch officials. They target innocent persons in the name of checking their bag etc after making them believe that they are police officers.

With the motive of earning easy money, they used to target only those people who carry cash and gold jewellery articles/ornaments. After committing the incident, they used to sell the same on cheaper rates. They used to spend money on SPAs to relish their life and other luxuries. They used to wear branded clothes. They always remain well dressed to impersonate themselves to be police officers and senior officers.

Previous involvements of accused Masoom Ali

FIR No. 550/19 U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Karol Bagh, Delhi. FIR No. 215/19 U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Karol Bagh, Delhi. FIR No. 439/19, U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Karol Bagh, Delhi. FIR No. 22146/19 U/S 379 IPC, P.S. Kapashera, Delhi.

Previous involvements of accused Akbar Ali

FIR No. 271/19 U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Delhi Cant., Delhi. FIR No. 606/19 U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Vasant Kunj, Delhi. FIR No.379/19, U/S 420/34 IPC, P.S. Amar Colony, Delhi. FIR No. 295/19 U/S 25 Arms Act, P.S. Delhi Cant, Delhi FIR No. 199/19 U/S 420/34, P.S.Sarojni Nagar, Delhi. FIR No. 355/19 U/S 420/34 IPC PS Vasant Kunj, Delhi FIR No. 291/19 U/S 420/34 IPC PS Delhi Cant., Delhi FIR No. 292/19 U/S 392/471/474/411/34 IPC PS Delhi Cant, Delhi FIR No. 394/15 u/s 392/411/34 IPC PS DBG Road FIR No. 485/15 u/s 420/419/34 IPC PS Hauz Khas FIR No. 259/19 U/S 420/34 IPC PS Delhi Cant., Delhi FIR No. 607/19 U/S 420/34 IPC PS Vasant Kunj., Delhi

Meanwhile, further efforts are being made to identify the other crimes committed by them and also to affect more recovery, informed Sanjay Bhatia, IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Delhi.